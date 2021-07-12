Video shows aide to state Sen. Anthony Williams throwing punches in golf pro shop

AUDUBON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An aide and cousin to a longtime Pennsylvania State Senator is facing criminal charges, and was served with a civil lawsuit, after a brawl at a Montgomery County golf club.The altercation happened last November, and the civil suit was filed in May of 2021.In surveillance video obtained by 6abc, one can see Senator Anthony Williams, a Democrat who serves parts of Philadelphia and Delaware County, walk into the Shannondell Golf Pro Shop and exchange words with the employee.Williams and his golfing foursome were asking for a refund after complaining about the slow pace of play.Jonathan Williams, who is both the senator's cousin and an aide assigned to the senator's office, then walks in and the senator leaves.Jonathan Williams has words with the employee, and then it appears in the video that the situation escalates to violence, with Jonathan Williams throwing the first punch.The employee wraps his arms around his alleged attacker, and they tussle through the pro shop.Nathan Schadler is the attorney representing the victim, Hunter Wagner. Wagner suffered a laceration on his hand that required stitches, and he is asking for more than $50,000 in damages citing not only physical injuries but mental injuries as well.Schadler recounted what his client told him."He said they came in very upset and it only got worse. He came from behind the desk because it was getting very inappropriate and out of control and that's when he (Wagner) was accosted," Schadler said.Schadler added that his client did not throw punches, but rather tried to defend himself by wrapping his arms around his attacker to stop him from punching him."He tries to bear hug, but he's repeatedly hit, repeatedly punched at least 10 times in the head. It actually spills across the pro shop and what he's trying to do is to grab the individual and protect himself," said SchadlerHe added that the whole incident happened in under a minute.Wagner called police, and Jonathan Williams and another associate who broke up the fight stayed until police arrived and gave their statement. The criminal complaint does not specify if Sen. Williams was initially interviewed.6abc reached out to the senator's office and we were told that he cannot comment because he is a witness in the case. Sen. Williams was not charged with a crime or accused of any wrongdoing.According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Williams told authorities:" ... Wagner denied the refund and then got into his face. Williams stated he then struck Wagner first in the face with a closed fist."Jonathan Williams faces criminal charges including disorderly conduct, simple assault and harassment.Williams' attorney, Josh Rudolph, told 6abc, "With respect to the video released, we do find it interesting that it has been released despite us not receiving through discovery in either matter to this point."