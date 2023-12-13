Antisemitic graffiti found near senior apartment complex in Philadelphia's Somerton section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Antisemitic graffiti was discovered near a senior apartment complex in Philadelphia's Somerton section.

"I don't know who did it. I don't know if they made it as a joke, or they tried to scare people? But if they tried to scare people, they did their job because my mom is scared to come outside," said Irina, who is too scared to share her last name.

Swastikas painted using white spray paint were plastered on walls of a small green space next to the Home Depot at Leo Mall off Bustleton Avenue near Ephraim Goldstein Apartments.

"Majority of the people who live there are older immigrants from the Soviet Union, and most of them lived through World War II," Irina said.

Police responded to the issue at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Neighbors say it can't be removed quickly enough.

"When I came here I was crying because it doesn't have to be like this in America," said Olga Danlovskiy, of Somerton.

The Anti-Defamation League has tracked the issue in the tri-state area.

According to the data, there were 15 antisemitic incidents tracked by the ADL from October 7 to December 7, including eight incidents of harassment (three were bomb threats against synagogues), six incidents of antisemitic vandalism (five were graffiti, mostly swastikas) and one physical assault.

The incident is now being investigated by Philadelphia police.

Anyone with information should call authorities.