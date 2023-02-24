Authorities in New Jersey monitoring possible activities among antisemitic groups

The Jewish Federation of South Jersey issued a statement Friday saying there is not a specific time or organized event.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Calls from extremist groups to spread antisemitism on Saturday in the form of fliers, banners and graffiti are upsetting to many.

"With little ones especially, I don't want them to grow up in a world where this is happening," said Alyssa Ferenz, of Medford, New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police and Cherry Hill Police say they're not aware of any credible threats but will continue to monitor the situation.

The Jewish Federation of South Jersey issued a statement Friday, saying there is not a specific time or organized event, and there is no information suggesting it would happen in South Jersey.

The federation encouraged people to be vigilant but also to go to synagogue as planned.

The Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia heard about it a few weeks ago.

"A tiny eastern Iowa-based neo-Nazi group had designated Saturday the 25th as a national day of hate and in recent weeks individuals associated with other white supremacist groups and networks have indicated that they're going to participate," said Andrew Goretsky, Regional Director for ADL Philadelphia.

According to the ADL, instances of antisemitism have risen 21% since 2018, peaking in 2021.

Last month, security cameras captured a man throwing a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in North Jersey. He's since been arrested.

We spoke with the Secure Community Network, a safety and security organization for the Jewish Community.

They don't anticipate a widespread movement, but pockets of the country may see activity.

They say recording and posting about it on social media will make it worse.

"What these groups typically want is that attention so they can then retweet or rebroadcast any information that's out there," said Brad Orsini, Senior National Security Advisor for the Secure Community Network. "So we want people to be aware, report and not engage."

Security experts we spoke with today encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to call it into local police.