Millville, NJ fire sends 5 to hospital including 2 young children

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An apartment fire in Cumberland County, New Jersey has sent five people, including two young children, to the hospital.The fire started just after midnight Monday in the 100 block of North High Street in Millville.Officials say all the victims suffered smoke inhalation.Two of the victims are under five years old.The three-story building has a storefront with apartments on the upper floors.The blaze damaged the second and third floors of the building.There is no word on what caused the fire.