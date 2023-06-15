Apple Camp offers free summer programs to help kids innovate using iPads

As kids wrap up the school year, there's a free summer camp waiting for little inventors that allows them to think big using an iPad.

Apple professionals work with campers to create unique inventions on iPads with Apple pencils.

For the past 20 years, Apple Camp has been offering this weekly program for kids.

They call it "Design your Dream Invention on iPad," and it's happening right now at Apple stores in the area.

"We'll be encouraging kids to think like an inventor," says Anthony Jackson, a creative pro at Apple.

"We'll follow the process of brainstorming how to build your blueprint. From there, they actually design their own invention with an iPad. It's a really fun and exciting session," he added.

Apple Camp is for kids between the ages of eight and 12.

It's a 90-minute session where pros hope that kids not only learn something cool and useful but also impactful.

"Our kids have already created a number of really thoughtful and impressive inventions already, just from this session," Jackson says. "For example, there's a portable water habitat, so fish can leave the ocean."

"There's one that's called the SnackBot 3000, which makes you a snack on demand," he continued. "It's fun stuff like that, but also, a lot of inventions help the neighborhood and the community as well."

Apple Camp runs through August 5.

Camp organizers say you should register ahead of time.