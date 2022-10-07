Troubleshooters: Some Apple consumers wondering if their MacBook is damaged or defective

Some consumers are reporting problems with their M1 MacBook which debuted in 2020.

Many consumers report problems with the screen. The question is whether the issues are the result of damage or a defect.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News Troubleshooters have fielded complaints about a popular laptop made by Apple.

Some consumers say one of Apple's MacBooks is defective and the company is failing to pay for repairs or offer replacements.

Apple's M1 MacBook debuted in 2020 with a price tag of up to $1,300.

"My computer was working perfectly fine," said Gabrielle Davis of Southwest Philadelphia. "I closed my computer, went to bed."

Davis said when she woke up the screen was cracked.

"There was a black square in the middle and there were colored lines," she said.

Davis can't use the computer. And she said her M1 MacBook isn't even a year old.

"I've had my previous MacBook for 10 years, it's still working."

Davis said an Apple team member informed her she had to pay $400 for the repair because "accidental damage" isn't covered under the one-year warranty.

She believes the laptop is defective. Adding insult to injury, Davis said when she explained there was no accidental damage a manager suggested that perhaps her children or roommate had damaged the laptop while Davis was asleep.

"I told them that obviously did not happen. I don't have a roommate or children," Davis said.

Many consumers are reporting a similar problem and the same treatment from Apple. Now a class action lawsuit has been filed, alleging "the M1 MacBook is defective" and "consumers who have attempted to secure replacements or repairs have been rebuffed."

"I was like crying in the Apple Store," she said. "I was like, I don't understand why you like are implying that I did something to my computer that I didn't do."

Apple filed a motion to dismiss the class action, saying the plaintiffs have "failed to state any actionable fraud-based claims or warranty claims."

But a judge denied that motion and gave the plaintiffs an opportunity to revise their complaint, so the case is ongoing.

Meantime, after the Troubleshooters reached out to the company, there is good news at least for Davis.

"They told me that they would cover the cost of repairs to my laptop," she said. "I'm so grateful to you. And I'm grateful that this is all over."

"Hopefully Apple comes up with a better solution and their other customers don't have to go through this same process," she said.

Apple has recommended to users in the past: "If you use a camera cover, palm rest cover, or keyboard cover with your Mac notebook, remove the cover before closing your display to prevent damage to your display."