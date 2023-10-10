Hill Creek Farms brings apples and pumpkins for fall fun

For a great day outdoors during the fall season, Hill Creek Farms has apple and pumpkin picking, hayrides, live music and more.

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For apples, pumpkins and more, Hill Creek Farms has plenty.

"When the sun is just right, there's really no better place to be than a farm," said owner Fred Sorbello.

Open from Fridays to Sundays until November 5th, visitors can experience rides, live music, and freshly made apple cider donuts.

Visitors can find their perfect pumpkin in the patch; and, their favorite apple to take home in the 24 acre apple farm.

They have a wide selection in their farm from fruits, vegetables and even sunflowers to choose from.

"They'll go out on the hayride, pick apples, come in and shop the market," said Market Manager, Adrienne Lugo.

Hill Creek Market has delicious creations including apple cider and apple wine in partnership with Auburn Road Vineyards.

"Nothing better than warm cider donuts watching them come right off the grill, go right in your bag," said Sorbello.

Between the Wine Garden for adults, and playgrounds for kids, there's fun for all ages at the farm.

"Part of the fun is being together as a family," said Sorbello.

For more information on Hill Creek Farms, check out their website.