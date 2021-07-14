Group gathers near crime scene in Ardmore to call for end to gun violence

murder

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Local faith leaders came together on Wednesday to talk about their concerns about the rising gun violence in our area and to call for change.

They spoke outside St Mary's Episcopal Church on Ardmore Avenue in Ardmore, Pa.

It's on the same block where a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle last weekend.

Karen Kaminsaks, Deacon & Assistant in Ministry of the church, said violence that attacks the sanctity of life "destroys the possibility of having communities of love and unity."

The group asked the community to come together to do more, including supporting non-profit groups like "Heeding God's Call To End Gun Violence."

Three people have been arrested in connection with Sunday's shooting that left 19-year-old Philadelphia resident Layth Evans dead.

