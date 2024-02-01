Mother found guilty of using 16-inch cane blade to kill man in Ardmore, Pennsylvania

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A jury reached a verdict in the murder trial of Renee DiPietro, who authorities say stabbed a man to death following an altercation involving her son.

After several hours of deliberating Thursday, DiPietro, 70, was found guilty of third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

Authorities say DiPietro used a 16-inch blade hidden in a walking cane to kill the victim, 31-year-old Michael Sides, back on June 10, 2023.

The incident began after authorities say DiPietro's son Jason sucker punched a friend of the victim at an Ardmore pub.

The son then reportedly called his mother who came to the bar with her husband.

DiPietro told police when the couple went to the scene, the victim tried to prevent her son from getting into their car, resulting in another altercation.

Investigators say that's when DiPietro stabbed Sides twice with the hidden knife.

Sides was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

DiPietro claimed she was defending her son, but the video played in court showed she, her husband and son did not call 911 or try to help the victim after the stabbing.

"If it was their child what would they do," the mother said as she was escorted away.

The victim's family said justice was served as they left court Thursday.