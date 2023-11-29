Ron Jaworski gives his take on the Philadelphia Eagles' legitimacy, what to expect from the Niners and his prediction for the game in Three and Out.

Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 13 preview: Are the Birds 'just lucky' or legit good?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the 10th time in 11 games, the Eagles walked off the field winners, courtesy of a Jalen Hurts walkoff Touchdown run.

And that sound you're hearing is his MVP odds soaring to the top.

This week, the Birds host the Niners in a rematch of last year's NFC title game.

Ron Jaworski gives his take on the team's legitimacy, what to expect from the Niners and his prediction for the game in Three and Out.

1st Down: Doubters say the Eagles can't keep winning this way. What's the secret sauce to them continuously pulling these games out in the end?

2nd Down: The Eagles steamrolled the Niners at the Linc last year en route to the Super Bowl. But how are these teams different and how worried are you about Brock Purdy?

3rd Down: As Bill Parcells used to say "you are what your record says you are" Is this team lucky to be 10-and-1 or good enough to be 10-and-1?

Jaws Prediction: Eagles 24 Niners 23