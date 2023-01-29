Who killed Armand Hayes? $20,000 reward offered for info

The parents of 30-year-old Armand Hayes say he was a hard worker, a good father, and is missed by a large family.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother and father are sharing their grief over losing their oldest son to gun violence. They hope someone will help the investigation by leading authorities to his killer.

"Armand is very loving, genuine, caring person. He leaves two children, two daughters, ages 10 and 2, soon to be 11, and a host of family and friends," said his mother Davina Neuson.

On Tuesday, August 16, just after 1 a.m., Hayes was double parked in the area of North 64th and Vine streets in West Philadelphia.

"He was outside waiting for some food," she said.

That's when police say Hayes was shot two times. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center.

"At that time, I got myself together, contacted his father and went to the hospital," said Neuson.

Hayes died hours later at 11:23 a.m. His mother had to make another emotional call to his father who was in North Carolina on another family matter.

"The fact that I received that phone call from her is the most devastating news that a father can receive," said his father Winford Hayes.

Armand Hayes' parents believe an issue earlier that night may have led to the shooting.

"He was in an altercation earlier that evening and I guess the retaliation was to come back and shoot him," Neuson said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"We have somebody out there who is a murderer, that killed, they killed our child and we need to get them off the streets," said Winford Hayes.

