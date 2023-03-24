20-year-old pleads guilty to 2021 armed carjacking of Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon

Years later, prosecutors say Josiah Brown from Delaware was the one responsible for the carjacking.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Delaware man pled guilty on Thursday to the armed carjacking of Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon.

The carjacking took place in 2021, just days before Christmas. Scanlon said she was finishing up a walk with her team in FDR Park in Philadelphia, when another car pulled up to them.

READ: Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon: Being carjacked in Philadelphia's FDR Park 'particularly upsetting'

Then, she says, some of the occupants got out, pointed a gun at her, and demanded the keys to her car.

She gave them the keys, formerly telling 6abc, "I was afraid someone would do something more stupid than just stealing a car."

Years later, prosecutors say 20-year-old Josiah Brown was the one responsible for the carjacking.

Scanlon was thankfully not hurt during this incident.