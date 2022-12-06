Police search for 4 suspects in Northeast Philly armed home invasion

Action News is told at least one of the suspects had a gun.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for four suspects wanted for an armed home invasion in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a house on the 3000 block of Saint Vincent Street, between Sackett Street and Rowland Avenue.

It is not clear how many people were inside the home at the time of the incident.

There is no word on what, if anything, was taken from the home.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

