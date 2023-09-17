Armed protester spotted near President Biden's Delaware home, deemed not a threat

Secret Service officials say the protester was expressing his constitutional rights.

GREENVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A protester armed with a gun was spotted near President Joe Biden's home in Delaware on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say Biden and his family spent the weekend at their home in Greenville, New Castle County when the incident occurred.

A protester, who was seen with a gun, was spotted walking down the road near the first family's home.

Secret Service agents responded immediately.

They say the protester was expressing his constitutional rights.

He was deemed to not be a threat to the president or his family.