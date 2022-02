PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an armed robbery Friday night that left customers and employees terrified.Police say two men held up the Rite Aid on the 7900 block of Castor Avenue at 9:30 p.m. as the store was beginning to close.Chopper 6 was overhead as authorities arrived at the scene.The robbers were reportedly wearing blue latex gloves and masks when they robbed three customers of cash.They then forced the manager to open the safe, according to reports.The thieves got away with $8,000 in cash and $2,000 worth of lottery tickets.