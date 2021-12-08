Armed thief targets Latino-owned businesses in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed thief is hitting businesses and making away with thousands of dollars in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.The manager of a restaurant on E. Wyoming Avenue, who asked we not reveal her identity, said the same gunman has robbed her eatery twice, including a hold-up during the morning breakfast rush."Our store was completely packed. He came in here pointed the gun at the customers that were out here and pointed the gun at me," she said.A few blocks away, another restaurant manager tells a similar story."He grabbed a customer and threw him to the ground. This was the second robbery. He pointed his gun at me and I gave him all my money. What was I supposed to do?" she said.Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh has taken a personal interest in the crimes and is working with police officials to increase patrols along the Wyoming Avenue corridor. He is also trying to develop other forms of security.Oh said what makes this case that much more disturbing is that, so far, the gunman has only been targeting Latino-owned businesses."Perhaps because he believes they are less likely to contact the police. Some of them may not speak English, but it also appears that the business is he is primarily targeting, if not all of them, or staffed entirely by women," Oh said.Meanwhile, the business owners and managers in the neighborhood are very hopeful that the person responsible is quickly brought to justice.Action News has confirmed at least four businesses have been hit over the past two weeks, at least two have been hit twice. No injuries have been reported.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.