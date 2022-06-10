Armored vehicle carjacked in Wilmington, Delaware; suspect at large

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- An armored vehicle was carjacked at gunpoint in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning.It happened around 11 a.m. outside Pabian Properties on the 100 block of North Maryland Avenue.Police say a masked suspect pointed a gun at the Garda driver, disarmed him and took off with the vehicle.The suspect drove the vehicle a short distance to the 100 block of Mary Street, where he fled from the vehicle on foot.Police are still searching for the suspect.Delaware state police are on the scene investigating.