Armored vehicle carjacked in Wilmington, Delaware; suspect at large

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- An armored vehicle was carjacked at gunpoint in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning.
It happened around 11 a.m. outside Pabian Properties on the 100 block of North Maryland Avenue.
Police say a masked suspect pointed a gun at the Garda driver, disarmed him and took off with the vehicle.
The suspect drove the vehicle a short distance to the 100 block of Mary Street, where he fled from the vehicle on foot.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
Delaware state police are on the scene investigating.
