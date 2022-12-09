Army/Navy weekend gets underway in Philadelphia

Before the clash on the gridiron, the Cadets and Midshipmen met in the Patriot Games.

The Army-Navy game is happening at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend, when our nation’s finest will battle it out on the football field.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a big weekend for the United States Armed Forces.

The first event was on Friday morning - something of a "Rocky" relay event on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

It was a timed challenge for Army and Navy.

Both men and women had to do 30 pushups, jump rope 75 times and then carry 40-pound kettle bells up and down the steps.

It might not sound too difficult, but it's certainly a challenge that we're told is a great start to the weekend. Whichever team did it the fastest won and had bragging rights to kick off the games.

"It's a lot of fun. It's a great experience," Caitlin Johnson of the Army.

"I've only been to Philly one time before so just coming back here, and experiencing the food - we've been very blessed by Philadelphia," said Josh Temeles of the Navy.

After that first event, Chopper 6 was over Bucks County as participants in the West Point Marathon ran the game ball from Maryland into Pennsylvania, a tradition before the big game.