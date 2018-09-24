EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4327749" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Arrest in sexual assault robberies in Delaware. Watch the report from Bob Brooks on Action News at 12:30 p.m. on September 24, 2018.

Police in New Castle County, Delaware say they have captured a suspect in a brutal case.The man is accused of abducting several women, then sexually assaulting them and forcing them to take money out of an ATM before letting them go.It was nearly a year and a half ago when a predator targeted three women at three apartment complexes in New Castle County.Now, police say that suspect has finally been caught.The cases stem all the way back to February 13th 2017. Police say that was when a woman from the Top of the Hill Apartments in Wilmington was abducted by a masked man with a gun after parking her car in the lot.In that case, the woman was forced back into her car, then made to drive to an ATM withdrawing cash.Before she was let go police say she was sexually assaulted.The second report came just days later on February 19th at the Arundel Apartments also in Wilmington. A woman was attacked by a man waiting in the common area of her building.That time, the suspect forced the woman into her apartment where she was assaulted. Next she was made to drive to several ATMs for cash.Then police say the third attack came at the Bluffs Apartments in Newark. A woman was ambushed by the suspect in the parking lot.She was forced to go into her apartment but there was another resident inside.The suspect fled.Since then investigators have spent many months tracking the suspect down.