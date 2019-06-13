Arrest made after man gunned down in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Frankford section

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5341830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man gunned down in broad daylight in Frankford. Watch the report from Action News at 12 p.m. on June 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a man for a fatal shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section.They say 24-year-old Maalik Jackson-Wallace from the 4700 block of Valley Place was taken into custody around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.He allegedly shot and killed a man in broad daylight on Tuesday.The shooting happened at approximately 10:39 a.m. on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street.Arriving police officers found a 26-year-old man shot a number of times in the head, chest, and leg.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police.The victim died a short time later from those injuries.Jackson-Wallace is charged with murder, recklessly endangering another person, and other offenses.