Arrest made after man gunned down in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Frankford section

They say 24-year-old Maalik Jackson-Wallace from the 4700 block of Valley Place was taken into custody around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
He allegedly shot and killed a man in broad daylight on Tuesday.
The shooting happened at approximately 10:39 a.m. on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street.
Arriving police officers found a 26-year-old man shot a number of times in the head, chest, and leg.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police.
The victim died a short time later from those injuries.
Jackson-Wallace is charged with murder, recklessly endangering another person, and other offenses.