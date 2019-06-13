Arrest made after man gunned down in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a man for a fatal shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

They say 24-year-old Maalik Jackson-Wallace from the 4700 block of Valley Place was taken into custody around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

He allegedly shot and killed a man in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:39 a.m. on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street.
Arriving police officers found a 26-year-old man shot a number of times in the head, chest, and leg.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police.

The victim died a short time later from those injuries.

Jackson-Wallace is charged with murder, recklessly endangering another person, and other offenses.
