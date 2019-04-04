Arrest warrants issued for men who allegedly opened fire on Pottstown home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5219077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pottstown home riddled with bullets, family says teenage bullies are to blame. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on March 26, 2019.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County say they now know who open-fired on a Pottstown family's home last month.Arrest warrants have been issued for Ahnile Fountain and Makael Bevins.Police believe the men, who are both 19, shot up a house along the 500 block of West Street back on March 24.The family, who lives there, says the shooting stemmed from a case of bullying.Marie Samba told police a group of girls came to their home and taunted her 13-year-old daughter, following weeks of harassment at Pottstown Middle School.She says bullets started hitting the house, ten minutes after the girls left.Fortunately, neither the parents nor the five children home at the time were hurt.Fountain and Bevins will face attempted murder and weapons charges when arrested.