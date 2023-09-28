South Philadelphia PACE center helping older adults age in place

September marks National PACE Month, highlighting a program which helps older adults to age in place.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Since 2018, Michele Taylor has been coming to Trinity Health's Mercy LIFE PACE Center.

Taylor says she needed some help after having surgery for a heart issue, so she decided to participate in the PACE program.

Three days a week she participates in their daily activities, which includes crafting, to keep her mind engaged. She also does physical therapy to improve her body strength.

"I feel like I'm being built up here - that I can remain in my home and remain independent. That's one of my goals," says Taylor.

And that is the mission of PACE, which stands for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.

Lesly Ortiz, the Executive Director of Mercy LIFE on Broad Street in Philadelphia, says Mercy LIFE is an "adult day center."

"Here you can make friends. Here you have a support team of professionals who help with their medical care," says Ortiz.

Taylor says the medical aspect was especially important to her.

"I didn't have to worry about getting to the pharmacy to get my medicine," says Taylor.

She says, "the program solves all of that for me."

In addition to helping older adults age in place, PACE also eases the burden on caregivers.

Ortiz describes PACE as a "multi-dynamic program," since the center also provides transportation and meals, in addition to the activities at the center.

Taylor says she gets picked up at home around 8:30am, gets to "meet-and-greet" with others at the center and have "a nice little chat with coffee" starting her day.

"It's a lot of laughter here," she says. "It's just fun."

Taylor says the program has made a huge impact on her life, helping her to increase her mobility.

"Physical therapy is intense, so my balance is improving," she says.

She adds that not only is she walking better, but "I feel better." And mentally, Taylor says she feels uplifted.

"I've gotten confidence that I can do, and just the will to do," she says of her mindset since attending the Mercy LIFE PACE Center.

"It's rewarding, because we get to see them in different phases," says Ortiz.

"Here, in talking and sharing our life's journey - I'm not alone," says Taylor.

For more information:

Mercy LIFE Broad Street

PACE Program

1930 South Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19147