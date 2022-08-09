Ashton Kutcher says he's 'lucky to be alive' after battle with rare autoimmune disease

LOS ANGELES -- Actor and producer Ashton Kutcher says he is "lucky to be alive" after a private battle with a rare autoimmune disorder.
The health scare took place about two years ago.
Kutcher made the revelation on the National Geographic series "Running Wild with Bear Grylls."
The actor says a rare form of vasculitis took away his sight, hearing and some of his motor control. Kutcher told Grylls it took him about a year to build himself back up.
The episode of "Running Wild" aired Aug. 8 on National Geographic.
