Philadelphia community holds meeting on anti-Asian hate, violence

Asian-American community leaders and organizers stressed the importance of enforcing hate crime laws and constitutional rights education.
Attendees were also encouraged to build stronger relationships with the larger community.
The meeting is a response to escalating attacks on Asian Americans who some have erroneously blamed for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just last month, an Asian-American pregnant mother and her 12-year-old daughter were attacked near the busy 13th and Walnut streets.
"She turned around and said, "You (expletive), Chinese (expletive)," recalled Jing Chen. She says the suspect punched her in the face after spraying water on her.
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says Delores Marte is now facing a litany of charges in connection with the assault.