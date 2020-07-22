TSA finds assault rifle hidden in checked bag at Newark airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport uncovered an assault rifle and ammunition concealed in a checked bag, the agency said.

The officers were screening luggage on Monday when they spotted the weapon and bullets hidden in the lining of the suitcase.

"In this case, they detected an assault rifle, which is illegal in New Jersey; a high-capacity magazine, which is also illegal in New Jersey; four boxes of hollow-point bullets, again, illegal in New Jersey; three magazines, one of which was fully loaded; and two additional boxes of rifle ammunition," said Tom Carter, TSA's federal security director for New Jersey.

"This was an incredibly good catch on the part of our officers because the traveler attempted to evade detection by concealing the items beneath the lining of his suitcase," Carter said.

Police tracked down the East Orange resident who checked the bag and his traveling companion at their departure gate, where they were arrested. Their names have not been released.

Police confiscated the weapon and ammunition.
