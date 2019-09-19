At least 1 shot near Chester High School: Police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting near Chester High School on Thursday afternoon.
It happened just before 3 p.m. on the 200 block of West 9th Street near the school.
Police confirm at least one person suffered a gunshot wound. No word on the victim's condition at this time.
It's unclear if any students are involved.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
