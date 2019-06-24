At least 12 rounds fired in Mayfair shooting, man wounded

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least a dozen shots were fired in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on Sunday night, leaving a man injured.The shooting happened in a rear driveway on the 3100 block of Barnett Street around 11 p.m.The shots were fired from two different semiautomatic guns, police say. Shell casings littered the back driveway.The bullets hit at least three different parked cars.The 21-year-old victim was hit multiple times in his back. He was able to run around to the front porch, and officers found him sitting on the porch furniture.He was rushed to the hospital.The victim does not live on that block, but he is known to spend time there.Police are trying to learn more about who opened fire. They are working to determine if one person had two guns or whether there were multiple people firing.Authorities did get a tip."We're told a shooter may have entered a vehicle gold or gray in color, that is possibly a Buick, and was last seen leaving from the scene, traveling in a northbound direction," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.There are some surveillance cameras in the area so detectives are working to obtain that footage.