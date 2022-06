ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire crews were called Friday morning to flames shooting from a building along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey.The Action Cam was on the scene just before 9:30 a.m. at the boardwalk near New York AvenueFirefighters were working to get the fire under control.Multiple businesses have been damaged including a pizza shop.There is no word on the cause of the fire.No injuries have been reported.