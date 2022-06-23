Officials: Man, 25, pleads guilty to sexual assault of teen in Lower Makefield Township

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County announced Thursday that a 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a teenage girl from 2015 to 2016.Cody Dylan Jammer, of Lower Makefield Township, pled guilty to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.Lower Makefield Township police began investigating the incident in July of 2020 when the victim, who was between 14 and 15 at the time, came forward with accusation of abuse against Jammer.The victim said she met Jammer, who was 19 at the time, in July 2015 in Lower Makefield and was sexually assaulted the next month.Officials say the assaults continued into 2016 at private locations in wooded areas and discreet parking lots.In July 2021, police served a search warrant at Jammer's home and seized evidence, including photos involving the victim.Jammer has been sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility for the next 10 to 23 and half months.He must also comply with restitution in the amount of $7,930, have no contact with the victim and undergo a mental health evaluation and sexual offender treatment.