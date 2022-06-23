sexual assault

Officials: Man, 25, pleads guilty to sexual assault of teen in Lower Makefield Township

Cody Dylan Jammer has been sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility for the next 10 to 23 and half months.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County announced Thursday that a 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a teenage girl from 2015 to 2016.

Cody Dylan Jammer, of Lower Makefield Township, pled guilty to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Lower Makefield Township police began investigating the incident in July of 2020 when the victim, who was between 14 and 15 at the time, came forward with accusation of abuse against Jammer.

The victim said she met Jammer, who was 19 at the time, in July 2015 in Lower Makefield and was sexually assaulted the next month.

Officials say the assaults continued into 2016 at private locations in wooded areas and discreet parking lots.

In July 2021, police served a search warrant at Jammer's home and seized evidence, including photos involving the victim.

Jammer has been sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility for the next 10 to 23 and half months.

He must also comply with restitution in the amount of $7,930, have no contact with the victim and undergo a mental health evaluation and sexual offender treatment.

MORE TOP STORIES:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower makefield townshiparrestsexual assaultinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
Man previously arrested in Montco now linked to South Philly assaults
Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
Burlington County man charged with sexually assaulting 2 elderly women
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
2 suspects in custody in killing of 15-year-old outside Philly home
20-inch water main break floods streets in Kensington
Swimmer badly wounded in shark attack on California's Central Coast
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays
Past draft misfires put added pressure on Sixers' offseason
1 dead, dozen displaced after Germantown house fire
Show More
Teen killed after being hit by SUV driven by half-naked man: Police
US coach makes dramatic rescue of swimmer at world championships
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
How a Philly psychiatrist helped pave the way for LGBTQ+ civil rights
$3 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Philly store
More TOP STORIES News