Red 'bus only' lane comes to Chestnut Street -- first of many in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The red paint was rolled out in Center City Philadelphia Thursday in a new effort aimed at sustainability.The red is for buses only and you will see them on Chestnut Street between Broad and 2nd streets.Officials say something as simple as using red paint has been shown to reduce vehicle crashes by up to 50 percent."We value this opportunity to partner with the City and SEPTA on this pilot program," said PennDOT Acting District 6 Executive Louis Belmonte. "We anticipate the red bus lane will help encourage the use of public transit, enhance safety and make for an overall better experience for all road users."The city hopes to add the painted lanes to more streets around the city.This project was made possible by the ongoing partnership between the City, SEPTA, and PennDOT and the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS).