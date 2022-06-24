travel

Red 'bus only' lane comes to Chestnut Street -- first of many in Philadelphia

The Chestnut Street bus-only lanes are between Broad Street and 2nd Streets.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Red 'bus only' lane comes to Chestnut Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The red paint was rolled out in Center City Philadelphia Thursday in a new effort aimed at sustainability.

The red is for buses only and you will see them on Chestnut Street between Broad and 2nd streets.

Officials say something as simple as using red paint has been shown to reduce vehicle crashes by up to 50 percent.

"We value this opportunity to partner with the City and SEPTA on this pilot program," said PennDOT Acting District 6 Executive Louis Belmonte. "We anticipate the red bus lane will help encourage the use of public transit, enhance safety and make for an overall better experience for all road users."

The city hopes to add the painted lanes to more streets around the city.

This project was made possible by the ongoing partnership between the City, SEPTA, and PennDOT and the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiasafetyphiladelphia newsbustraveltraffic
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers' behalf
Take a ride on the wild side(car)!
Acela trains can reach 150 mph in parts of NJ after Amtrak upgrades
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
TOP STORIES
Frankford man says his French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint
2 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Point Breeze
AP source: 76ers trade Green, pick to Grizzlies for Melton
Senate passes gun control bill, sends it to House
Police lieutenant under investigation for allegedly using racial slur
Victim warning others after string of random attacks against women
20-inch water main break floods streets in Kensington
Show More
NJ officials react to SCOTUS ruling on concealed carry
Police: Man in wheelchair injured by hit-and-run driver in Upper Darby
Teen killed after being hit by SUV driven by half-naked man: Police
Jan. 6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
Officials: Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of teen in Bucks Co.
More TOP STORIES News