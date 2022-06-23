New Jersey officials react to Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in a major case involving whether there's a fundamental right to carry a concealed gun outside the home in public for self-defense.The case focused on a century-old New York state law that requires gun owners to show "proper cause" -- or a specific special need -- to carry a handgun in public.In an opinion authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court ruled 6-3 to strike down the New York law.Justice Brett Cavanaugh said this during oral arguments last year: "Why isn't it good enough to say I live in a violent area and I want to be able to defend myself?"In New Jersey, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation -- a similar law will be affected by this ruling.In the Garden State, anyone applying to carry a handgun in public from their local police department must provide "written certification of justifiable need."Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement the "justifiable need" requirement will be impacted by this ruling, but all other aspects of public carry laws remain intact.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called the ruling "deeply flawed," and says his administration is looking at other options in terms of who can carry concealed weapons.He said in a statement Thursday, "We are carefully reviewing the Court's language and will work to ensure that our gun safety laws are as strong as possible while remaining consistent with this tragic ruling."Action News spoke with attorney Dennis McAndrews after the ruling was released, saying this opens up many legal challenges in other places."Whatever group in any state issues these licenses, they are having their solicitors right now tell them how they have to change," he said.Several New Jersey police departments said they're awaiting guidance on if and how this ruling affects procedures.In Pennsauken, Police Chief Philip Olivo said until further guidance is issued in light of this ruling, the permit application for public carry remains the same.McAndrews adds this ruling will make it much easier to legally carry a concealed weapon anywhere in the U.S."You can probably deny it for people who have been committed or who have felons. But the burden is now on the police authorities to show a clear and individualized reason to deny a license," said McAndrews.Several Republican lawmakers in New Jersey applauded the Court's decision, hoping it will pave the way for more changes in state laws.This includes Senator Ed Durr of District 3. He had already sponsored a bill that would eliminate the justifiable need requirement and replace it with safety training for those who carry in public.