Atlantic City Expressway transitioning to all-electronic, cashless tolls regardless of EZ Pass

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) is breaking ground on a major traffic project Monday to transition to all-electronic tolling on the Atlantic City Expressway.

The project will eliminate the two main barrier plazas and all ramp toll booths, and replace them with those overhead toll systems. This means tolls will go cashless on the ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, whether you have an EZ Pass or not.

All-electronic tolling is expected to go live in May 2025.

