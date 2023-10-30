WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Atlantic City Expressway transitioning to all-electronic, cashless tolls regardless of EZ Pass

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, October 30, 2023 12:23PM
SJTA transitioning to electronic tolls
EMBED <>More Videos

SJTA transitioning to electronic tolls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) is breaking ground on a major traffic project Monday to transition to all-electronic tolling on the Atlantic City Expressway.

The project will eliminate the two main barrier plazas and all ramp toll booths, and replace them with those overhead toll systems. This means tolls will go cashless on the ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, whether you have an EZ Pass or not.

RELATED: South Jersey drivers say E-ZPass defect resulted in big fines

All-electronic tolling is expected to go live in May 2025.

ALSO SEE: Toll increases begin this weekend on Pa. Turnpike, NJ Turnpike, more

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW