Toll increases begin this weekend on Pa. Turnpike, NJ Turnpike, more

Pennsylvania Turnpike

New Jersey Turnpike & Garden State Parkway

Atlantic City Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers in the tri-state area can expect to pay more starting New Year's weekend on some major roadways.A toll increase is set to take effect just after midnight Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.In July, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system (except the Southern Beltway/PA Turnpike 576 west of Pittsburgh).The PTC says the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers.The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $26.60 to $28 for Toll By Plate customers.The passenger-vehicle toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $6.10 to $6.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $8.20 to $8.70 for Toll By Plate customers.There will be a 3% increase to tolls for those driving on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.The new toll rates will take effect at 12 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.The New Jersey Turnpike Authority Board of Commissioners approved annual increases of up to 3%in May 2020.On the Garden State Parkway, most of the main toll plazas will go up about 6 cents to $1.96 for E-ZPass users and $2 for cash users.It will be a 3% increase too on the Atlantic City Expressway.New toll rates will take effect on the AC Expressway at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.The South Jersey Transportation Authority Board of Commissioners approved annual increases of up to 3% in May 2020.