Route 40 is closed in both directions Monday morning after a crash caused wires to fall onto the roadway.

Rt. 40 in Atlantic City closed in both direction after crash causes wires to fall onto roadway

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) -- Route 40 is closed in both directions Monday morning after a crash caused wires to fall onto the roadway. Atlantic City Expressway Exit 2 is also closed.

A vehicle crashed near Atlantic High School shortly before 10 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted westbound on Rt. 40 and West End Avenue, according to the City of Atlantic City.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.