Boardwalk improvement plans announced in Atlantic City, New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Boardwalk improvements in Atlantic City were announced just before Memorial Day weekend.On Thursday, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other Atlantic City officials announced $6 million in federal funds for boardwalk renovations in the area of Boardwalk Hall.Work is expected to begin this fall."So we have $6 million that will take us some number of blocks. In the meantime we hope to be able to secure additional funding that will enable us to finish the entire boardwalk," said Steven Perskie, assistant to the mayor for policy and planning.Some families checked in for the weekend at Atlantic City casinos.Rooms at the Tropicana are fully booked Friday night and Saturday night."There's still a ton of pent-up demand and people are ready to get out and about," said Jacqueline Grace, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Tropicana Atlantic City. "So we anticipate a ton of people coming down to the Jersey shore."Grace says fireworks will start for the season this weekend at 10 p.m. on Saturday.Margate Dairy Bar and Burger is getting ready to handle some long lines this weekend."We're literally about 8-10 feet into the street. On the burger side we're probably about an hour and 15 min wait for a burger," said owner Christopher Clayton.And while they're still looking for staff members, they're also looking forward to the shop's 70th anniversary this summer."Looking at the weather forecast, if it's even half-decent, it's time to take your shoes off and get your feet in the sand," said Clayton.Lucy the Elephant - a Jersey Shore icon - is still under renovation and under scaffolding.Officials say the project has been delayed because of winter weather and supply issues.But Lucy will still be open for modified tours starting this weekend."Starting tomorrow, tours will resume through the inside of Lucy only. What they will not be able to see is the exterior which is really the attraction," said Richard Helfant, Executive Director and CEO of Lucy the Elephant.Officials with Lucy say anyone who pays for a tour during the restoration will be given a free pass to come back and see her when she's all finished.That should be sometime in August.