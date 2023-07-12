Swimming advisories lifted at Jersey shore beaches

"We had 13 advisories for Monday and already the water quality is back within the standard for swimming," said Sheri Shifren, who is the New Jersey Beach Program manager for the New Jersey DEP.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For plenty of beachgoers, Wednesday's weather was great for a dip in Atlantic City.

"The water is beautiful," said Jess Herbert, visiting from Bedford, Pa.

But at the beach on Albany Avenue, a swimming advisory was in place due to higher than normal bacteria levels -- meaning people are allowed to swim, but the water could potentially be unhealthy.

"I am concerned because who wants to swim in bacteria?" said Danielle Kodroff from Northeast Philadelphia.

There were also advisories at ocean beaches in Wildwood Crest and Cape May.

All advisories were lifted by Wednesday afternoon.

"We had 13 advisories for Monday and already the water quality is back within the standard for swimming," said Sheri Shifren, who is the New Jersey Beach Program manager for the New Jersey DEP.

Every week the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection tests the water at around 200 locations at the Jersey shore, checking the levels for fecal bacteria.

If a sample comes back elevated, a swimming advisory is issued and more testing is done.

If a second consecutive sample comes back high, the beach is closed for swimming.

If it's clear, the advisory is lifted.

The town or operator of the beach is required to post about any swimming advisories or closures at beach entrances or lifeguard stands.

Water quality reports are also posted on njbeaches.org.

Experts say rain events can lead to higher amounts of fecal bacteria, even when we have dry spells.

"Even if we get a small storm, those storms can come through, carry whatever's been built up in the woods, in yards, on roads, and carry it to local waterways," said Steve Yergeau, Ph.D., associate professor and county agent with Rutgers Cooperative Extension.

"I think the precautions people should take should be on their own health and their own protective nature," said Yergeau. "If you see an advisory, it's probably safer to not go in the water than to go in the water. But a full closure is the beach is closed and there's no going in."

Beach closures because of bacteria are rare.

According to the DEP, there's only been one ocean beach closure in the past four years. That was a beach in Atlantic City after 3.5" of rain.