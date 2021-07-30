Top 6 spots to visit in Atlantic City, New Jersey (Part 2)

Here are some places for you to check out during your visit to Atlantic City.
For a casual bite and boardwalk hangout overlooking the beach, check out Landshark Bar and Grille at Resorts.
They cooked me up some of the menu favorites, like the loaded beef nachos, fish tacos, and the double patty cheeseburger in paradise, and they were all delicious. I had some company though, the dreaded seagulls...and they wanted a bite. Still, nothing stopped me from sipping on my sweet Piña colada.
At Ocean Casino Resorts you can have an upscale stay overlooking the entire city.
If you are a high roller, you can hang out in the two-bedroom, 3,500 square foot penthouse, 44 floors up! The room comes complete with a pool table, living room, gym space, two full bathrooms, kitchen, bar and wine fridge. If you are not a big spender you can sleep over in the one-bedroom corner suite with a full bathroom and living room space - the views are just as beautiful.
Next up, a visit to the Golden Nugget, where attached is The Deck Bayfront Bar and Restaurant. If you have a friend with a boat, you can arrive in style, the deck is overlooking the marina! You can dance the night away to live music, stuff your face with tacos, pepperoni pizza, or the lobster and shrimp roll, and sip on some homemade sangria, but just make sure that someone else is driving that boat home.