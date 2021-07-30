jersey shore

Top 6 spots to visit in Atlantic City, New Jersey (Part 2)

Jessica Boyington visited her Top 6 spots in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Top 6 spots to visit in Atlantic City (Part 2)

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Jersey Shore usually needs little introduction, but it still may surprise you with what it has to offer.

Here are some places for you to check out during your visit to Atlantic City.

For a casual bite and boardwalk hangout overlooking the beach, check out Landshark Bar and Grille at Resorts.

RELATED: Top 6 spots to visit in Atlantic City
EMBED More News Videos

Jessica Boyington visited her Top 6 spots in Atlantic City, New Jersey.



They cooked me up some of the menu favorites, like the loaded beef nachos, fish tacos, and the double patty cheeseburger in paradise, and they were all delicious. I had some company though, the dreaded seagulls...and they wanted a bite. Still, nothing stopped me from sipping on my sweet Piña colada.

At Ocean Casino Resorts you can have an upscale stay overlooking the entire city.

If you are a high roller, you can hang out in the two-bedroom, 3,500 square foot penthouse, 44 floors up! The room comes complete with a pool table, living room, gym space, two full bathrooms, kitchen, bar and wine fridge. If you are not a big spender you can sleep over in the one-bedroom corner suite with a full bathroom and living room space - the views are just as beautiful.

Next up, a visit to the Golden Nugget, where attached is The Deck Bayfront Bar and Restaurant. If you have a friend with a boat, you can arrive in style, the deck is overlooking the marina! You can dance the night away to live music, stuff your face with tacos, pepperoni pizza, or the lobster and shrimp roll, and sip on some homemade sangria, but just make sure that someone else is driving that boat home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentatlantic cityentertainmentjersey shorehotelrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JERSEY SHORE
Butterflies swarm Cape May for fall migration
Pa. woman charged with murdering 87-year-old father, girlfriend
FYI Philly: Where to eat, things to do down the Shore
Labor Day 2021: Families soak up last moments of summer
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News