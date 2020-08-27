Police investigating after ATM explosion in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia police bomb squad is investigating an ATM explosion.

Someone blew up the machine at the corner of 51st and Market Streets in West Philadelphia around 5:15 a.m.

Pieces of plastic still litter the street in front of the Major League Cuts barbershop.

The city had a rash of ATM blasts in early June.

There was no word on whether authorities believe this explosion is connected to those incidents.

At least two arrests were made in connection to the string of ATM explosions in June.
