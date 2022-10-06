Suspects caught on camera stealing ATM from Wissahickon Brewing Company

The two suspects were last seen speeding away in a silver Ford Expedition heading toward Ridge Avenue.

PHIALDELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two suspects who were caught on video stealing an ATM from the Wissahickon Brewing Company.

The crime happened on September 29 at about 1 a.m. at the East Falls brewery on the 3700 block of School House Lane.

In the newly-released surveillance video, the pair, wearing light colored hoodies, masks and gloves, is seen breaking into the brewery and heading for the ATM.

The suspects pry the machine from the floor and then use a hand truck to wheel the ATM outside, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call police.