KOP Mall smash-and-grab suspects wanted for stealing several high-end watches

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Township are searching for the smash-and-grab suspects wanted for stealing several high-end watches from the King of Prussia Mall.
It happened around 4:20 p.m. back on October 10 at the Breitling Watch store located at the mall on N. Gulph Road.
Police say two men entered the store, walked over to a display and smashed the glass cases with a hammer.
It took less than a minute for the suspects to get away with several watches totaling $93,000, according to police
Breitling employees told officers they saw the suspects exit the store and enter a back hallway of the mall.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 610-265-3232.