KOP Mall smash-and-grab suspects wanted for stealing several high-end watches

Police say two men entered the store, walked over to a display and smashed the glass cases with a hammer.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, October 17, 2024 1:37AM
UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Township are searching for the smash-and-grab suspects wanted for stealing several high-end watches from the King of Prussia Mall.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. back on October 10 at the Breitling Watch store located at the mall on N. Gulph Road.

PICTURED: Police in Upper Merion Twp. say two suspects smashed these cases at the King of Prussia Mall's Breitling Watch store and made off with several items.
Upper Merion Police Department

Police say two men entered the store, walked over to a display and smashed the glass cases with a hammer.

It took less than a minute for the suspects to get away with several watches totaling $93,000, according to police

Breitling employees told officers they saw the suspects exit the store and enter a back hallway of the mall.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 610-265-3232.

PICTURED: Police are searching for these two suspects wanted in a high-end watch theft at the King of Prussia Mall.
