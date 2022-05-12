attempted robbery

Bicyclist shot and killed while attempting to rob a man outside South Philadelphia home: Police

Investigators said the bicyclist also fired his weapon during the shooting.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man kills apparent armed robber outside his South Philly home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man shot and killed a bicyclist who police believe tried to rob him in front of his home in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. along the 2200 block of S. 6th Street near W. Moyamensing Avenue.

Investigators said a 24-year-old man was smoking a cigarette in front of his house when another man on a bicycle approached him with a gun and announced a robbery.

Police said the 24-year-old pulled out his own handgun and fired one shot as the other man was stepping off of the bicycle.

Arriving officers found the bicyclist on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The male suspect lost consciousness while medics were rushing him to Jefferson University Hospital; he was later pronounced dead around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Investigators said the bicyclist also fired his weapon during the shooting.

"According to the 24-year-old who fired the shot, the perpetrator, after being shot in the head, pulled his gun and fired one or two shots, but did not strike the 24-year-old who fired the initial shot," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small said the 24-year-old does have a valid license to carry a gun and that officers recovered both weapons.

Investigators said they are working to gather any possible video surveillance of the incident.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootingattempted robberybicycle
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Officials: 2 dead after attempted robbery in Norristown
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Philly police officer's son
Video released of suspects wanted in murder of Philly officer's son
16-year-old charged in attempted robbery at Christiana Mall Target
TOP STORIES
DSU president says traffic stop footage contradicts sheriff
Carvana lawsuit alleges unfair, deceptive practices
Mental health teams will respond to 911 calls with Delco officers
Philly property owners getting new assessments: What you should know
Coastal Fire: Several homes ablaze in Southern California
3 people shot in Port Richmond, police say
Woman found dead inside South Jersey motel room
Show More
Mom mourns son killed in brazen daytime shooting in Philadelphia
What to know about rare hepatitis outbreak in kids after new CDC alert
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
Man shot by Philly police officer inside 39th District building
Montco nonprofit sends families battling cancer on respite trips
More TOP STORIES News