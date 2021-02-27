BUSTED: Police caught a suspect attempting to rob a bank in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 25th district responded to an attempted bank robbery Friday in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a Citizens Bank on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue.Police say a man wearing sunglasses and dressed in all black discharged his weapon one time in the vestibule.The suspect was shortly after apprehended. Luckily no one was injured.