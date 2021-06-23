Robbery, kidnapping suspect in Bucks County linked to Philadelphia murder: Officials

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Attempted kidnapper in Bucks Co. linked to Phila. murder: Officials

SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The suspect in a murder and arson in Philadelphia is now accused of kidnapping and robbing another person just days later in Bucks County.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub says 36-year-old Pavel Belous preyed on the victim who was eating in a McDonald's parking lot on Second Street Pike in Southampton the evening of March 11, 2021.

Weintraub says Belous threatened to murder him at knifepoint, claiming he's done it before.

Police say it was less than a week before that he allegedly killed a man in Philadelphia.

Barcode bandit caught on Lowe's cameras in Bucks Co.
Police in Bucks County are searching for a self-checkout swindler.


"Fortunately, this defendant picked the wrong person to victimize. This is one who fought back," said Weintraub.

Belous is behind bars, charged with kidnapping, and now attempted murder in Bucks County.

"At knifepoint, he abducted him and forced him to withdraw some money from an ATM. Then he took him to his home," said Weintraub.

There he threatened the victim, stating that he'd slit his throat, rape and kill his mother, and set fire to the house, officials said.

"The defendant saying, 'I killed someone before' was apparently not an idle boast. He's now charged with murder in Philadelphia," added Weintraub.

Weintraub says the same suspect was caught on camera along the 11000 block of Greiner Road in Philadelphia just six days earlier, on March 5.

The footage showed the alleged suspect leaving the house after fatally stabbing 62-year-old Jan Silverman and setting fire to his home.

In the Southhampton case, Belous was the one who was eventually stabbed in the back by the man he held up at knifepoint.

Upper Southhampton Township Police then arrested Belous, who hid in the victim's car, and tried to claim he was stabbed in a separate robbery.

"There comes a point in our lives when we have to decide to flee, be paralyzed, or fight for our lives. There was no choice to be made. This victim made the right choice," Weintraub said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countyphiladelphiasafetycrimeattempted murder
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News