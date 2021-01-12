Police investigating attempted child luring in West Chester, Pennsylvania

HEADS UP. There was an attempted child luring at Hoopes Park in West Chester this weekend. Police say a man in a white Ford Explorer tried to lure two boys into his car. The kids ran away. @6abc pic.twitter.com/mjocc7C81K — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) January 12, 2021

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in West Chester, Pennsylvania are looking for a man who they say tried to lure two kids at a park into his car.Investigators say two boys, ages 12 and 14, were playing at Hoopes Park on Saturday around 5:20 p.m. when a man in a white Ford Explorer came speeding into the parking lot, opened his driver's side door, and told the two boys to get in the car.Police say the driver was unknown to the children, who ran home and reported the incident to their parents.Investigators say the driver never got out of the car and left the park onto Ashbridge Street.The description of the car matches a 5th generation Ford Explorer, model years between 2011-2019.Anyone who may have been suspicious activity is asked to call the West Chester Police Department at 610-696-2700.