Man charged with attempted murder after pulling gun on Pennsylvania State Trooper

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after he pulled a gun on a Pennsylvania State Trooper, authorities said.According to police, officers were called to investigate a bank robbery at a QNB Bank in Perkasie on Monday at about 8:20 a.m.The robber took two cash drawers from a safe and at some point showed a handgun. Before leaving, he attempted to lock the employees inside a safe, but could not and fled the area, police said.Hours later, officers encountered Christopher Edward LaRue, 42, of Lansdale, and a struggle ensued. The trooper was able to disarm LaRue, but District Attorney Matt Weintraub said he narrowly averted death."The man took his gun and pulled the trigger and attempted to fire at the trooper...but by the grace of God and there not being a bullet in the chamber...everyone gets to go home safe," Weintraub said.LaRue is charged with 16 offenses, including attempted murder of the second degree and robbery. He is being held on a $1 million bond."This is a shining yet terrible example of the risk that our police officers willingly place themselves in to protect us every day," Weintraub said.