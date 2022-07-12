Dozens of ATVs flood interstate highway, cause crash in the Lehigh Valley

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police are working to track down a group of ATV riders who caused traffic chaos in the Lehigh Valley.
Troopers say about 40 dirt bikes, motorcycles and four-wheelers merged onto Interstate 78 westbound from Route 22 around 8:30 p.m. on July 7.
Police say the group committed a number of traffic violations.
Investigators say the group then caused a crash after exiting onto Tilghman Street, where one person was taken into custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Station at 610-395-1438.
