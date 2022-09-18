The movie is inspired by the true story of revolutionary oncologist, Dr. Audrey Evans.

Film crews spotted in Center City working on new movie 'Audrey's Children'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The next big movie is being filmed right here in Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was in Center City overnight as crews were filming for the movie called "Audrey's Children".

The "Hunger Games" star, Natalie Dormer, is the leading actress of the film.

She co-founded the original Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia in 1974.

The film also stars New Jersey native Jimmi Simpson, known for his role in the series "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia".