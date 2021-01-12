death investigation

Couple found dead inside Audubon, New Jersey home

AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police swarmed a Camden County, New Jersey home after a couple was found dead on Monday afternoon.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the couple was found dead inside a home on the 100 block of Oakland Avenue around 1 p.m.

A witness reportedly conducted a welfare check after not hearing from the couple since Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Jane Venable, 64, and Kevin Venable, 63, both of Audubon.

"Detectives located a woman dead from visible injuries and a man dead from a gunshot wound," said the prosecutor's office in a news release.

Authorities are still working to determine the exact cause of death.

There is no active threat to the community. Anyone with any information is asked to call 856-397-6770.
