AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police swarmed a Camden County, New Jersey home after a couple was found dead on Monday afternoon.
According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the couple was found dead inside a home on the 100 block of Oakland Avenue around 1 p.m.
A witness reportedly conducted a welfare check after not hearing from the couple since Saturday.
The victims have been identified as Jane Venable, 64, and Kevin Venable, 63, both of Audubon.
"Detectives located a woman dead from visible injuries and a man dead from a gunshot wound," said the prosecutor's office in a news release.
Authorities are still working to determine the exact cause of death.
There is no active threat to the community. Anyone with any information is asked to call 856-397-6770.
Couple found dead inside Audubon, New Jersey home
DEATH INVESTIGATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More