'Aunt Mary Pat' and 'Queen of Delco' opens up about fight with anxiety, depression

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- He is known to his fans as "Aunt Mary Pat" and the "Queen of Declo"But behind the Delaware County wine chugging, Iggles-loving character who works at an ACME is 33-year-old Troy Hendrickson.He's been entertaining the Delaware Valley with his talents for four years now.But on Wednesday, he posted an emotional video of sorts, explaining his long absence during a large part of the pandemic."Over the past year I've been dealing with anxiety and depression and I'm sure a lot of people are in similar boats. I can relate," said Hendrickson in his Facebook post.He explains like so many other people, he lost his own source of income during the Covid lockdowns and was isolated at home."So I really started to kind of panic and I had a severe anxiety attack on Thanksgiving Day last year. I never experience ever that before in my life," said Hendrickson from his home in Wilmington.Dr. Thea Gallagher is a Philadelphia area clinical psychologist who says they've seen a significant uptick in anxiety and depression throughout the pandemic."We call it the depressed cycle, and I've been educating a lot of people about this. They're saying, 'I don't feel good anymore. I feel down. I feel sad,'" said Dr. Gallagher.She says the silver lining of the pandemic is that it is breaking the stigma around mental health and seeking help."Seeking help and reaching out to trusted professionals, reach out to your friends and family, even maybe to help the process get started," said Dr. Gallagher.Hendrickson did get help and he's back performing Aunt Mary Pat. His advice to others?"You have to talk to somebody, you have to talk about it, it's the only way you could ever get help with it," he said.Hendrickson is doing live shows again and has a big tour planned for the upcoming holiday season.