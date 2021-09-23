mental health

'Aunt Mary Pat' and 'Queen of Delco' opens up about fight with anxiety, depression

Behind the Delaware County wine chugging, Iggles-loving character who works at ACME is 33-year-old Troy Hendrickson.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Aunt Mary Pat' opens up about fight with anxiety, depression

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- He is known to his fans as "Aunt Mary Pat" and the "Queen of Declo"

But behind the Delaware County wine chugging, Iggles-loving character who works at an ACME is 33-year-old Troy Hendrickson.

He's been entertaining the Delaware Valley with his talents for four years now.

But on Wednesday, he posted an emotional video of sorts, explaining his long absence during a large part of the pandemic.

"Over the past year I've been dealing with anxiety and depression and I'm sure a lot of people are in similar boats. I can relate," said Hendrickson in his Facebook post.

He explains like so many other people, he lost his own source of income during the Covid lockdowns and was isolated at home.



"So I really started to kind of panic and I had a severe anxiety attack on Thanksgiving Day last year. I never experience ever that before in my life," said Hendrickson from his home in Wilmington.

Dr. Thea Gallagher is a Philadelphia area clinical psychologist who says they've seen a significant uptick in anxiety and depression throughout the pandemic.

"We call it the depressed cycle, and I've been educating a lot of people about this. They're saying, 'I don't feel good anymore. I feel down. I feel sad,'" said Dr. Gallagher.

She says the silver lining of the pandemic is that it is breaking the stigma around mental health and seeking help.

"Seeking help and reaching out to trusted professionals, reach out to your friends and family, even maybe to help the process get started," said Dr. Gallagher.

Hendrickson did get help and he's back performing Aunt Mary Pat. His advice to others?

"You have to talk to somebody, you have to talk about it, it's the only way you could ever get help with it," he said.

Hendrickson is doing live shows again and has a big tour planned for the upcoming holiday season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdelaware countydelawarecomedycomediansocietymental healthcommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH
Comfort dog aims to improve mental health of first responders
New documents show Facebook knows Instagram is toxic for teen girls
SPONSORED: Construction leaders tackle mental health, substance abuse awareness
Cornerstone Christian Academy helps city students overcome adversity
TOP STORIES
Tracking downpours, localized flash flooding Thursday
Philly shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt on Wednesday night
'Give me my food': Woman pulls gun while in line at Chipotle
FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk
117 PSU students temporarily suspended for missing COVID-19 tests
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
Ben Simmons says he's done with the Sixers. What will the team do now?
Show More
Residents rally for safer options after neighborhood rec center closes
Deadline approaching for phone companies to follow new robocall rules
SEPTA investigating after employee punches a man
FIFA visits Philly as it determines World Cup host cities
Villanova using leaf blowers to prepare for PSU at Beaver Stadium
More TOP STORIES News