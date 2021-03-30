road rage

Authorities release photo of car wanted in road rage killing of Pennsylvania mother

By
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPVI) -- Authorities in North Carolina have released a surveillance photo of the car linked to a road rage shooting on I-95 that left a Pennsylvania mother of six dead.

Robeson County officials were called out near the 23-mile marker near I-95 South just before noon Thursday.

On arrival, deputies found Julie Eberly, 47, of Mannheim, Pennsylvania, had been shot through the passenger door. According to authorities, she was headed to the beach with her husband when the shooting happened.

Investigators learned that the victim's vehicle came close to the suspect's vehicle during a merge into a lane. That's when the suspect pulled next to Eberly and opened fire into her car.

SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania mother of 6 killed during North Carolina road rage shooting: Police
EMBED More News Videos

A Lancaster County woman was headed to the beach in North Carolina with her husband when she was killed during a road rage shooting, police said.



Investigators have identified the shooter's vehicle from surveillance footage.

The vehicle is a silver four-door Chevrolet Malibu that was manufactured between the years of 2008-2013 with North Carolina license plates.

The car has tinted windows and chrome trimming around the window frame.

Image released of suspect vehicle in the I-95 road rage homicide.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office



Anyone who resides in the areas of Elm Street and Roberts Avenue is asked to review their surveillance system for the car.

Investigators are seeking footage during the time frame of 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 25.

The sheriff's office on Friday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the person responsible.

As of Monday night, the family's GoFundMe titled the 'Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation' received more than $50,000 from over 1,000 donors. The fund hauled in $32,710 from 660 donors in its first 24 hours.

Sheriff's investigators are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, please call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170.

"Someone recognizes this vehicle. I am asking that anyone with information as to who or where this vehicle is, to contact our office immediately. We will continue to track this suspect until we are standing in his yard" said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvanianorth carolinadeadly shootingi 95homicide investigationu.s. & worldroad rage
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
$44K raised for Pennsylvania family after deadly road rage shooting
$37K raised for Pennsylvania family after deadly road rage shooting
Pa. mom of 6 killed in North Carolina road rage shooting: Police
Man drives bullet-riddled car to police after road rage shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed at Philadelphia Mills Mall
Meet Flyers' Valerie Camillo, the 1st female president in the NHL
Mother charged in shooting death of 12-year-old daughter: DA
Activists speak out against uptick in hate crimes against transgender community
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
Community leaders, police closely monitoring ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death
Tolls going up on several spans connecting NJ, Pennsylvania
Show More
2 facing murder charges after body parts found in U-Haul
'He shouldn't have been driving': Philly man charged in crash that injured 4 teens
Residents cleaning up after powerful storm topples trees
17 shot during weekend violence in Philly
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News